Tropical trees’ growth and CO2 intake hit by more extreme dry seasons

Slice through a tree trunk, and you’ll find a series of rings that tell a story of how that tree grew over the course of its life. These rings are easy to detect in trees in temperate regions since warmer months produce distinct light bands and colder months produce dark bands. In trees growing in the tropics, rings can be harder to notice — so much so that ecologists once believed that tropical trees didn’t produce rings at all. Over the past few decades, this line of thinking has changed. Researchers now understand that trees in the tropics do have rings, although they tend to be lighter and subtler than those found in trees growing in temperate zones. In 2018, researchers even established the first tropical tree-ring network that collates research and hundreds of tree-ring chronologies from more than 30 countries in tropical regions. A recent study published in Nature Geoscience draws on data from this network to look at how climate fluctuations influence tree growth in the tropics. Its key finding is that a dry season that’s warmer and drier than usual stunts the growth of tropical trees, and as a result, these trees are likely to take in less carbon during these periods. In the wet season, the trees did grow — but the dry season still had a more profound effect on fluctuations in growth, the study found. “We know that tropical trees mainly grow during the wet season,” lead author Pieter Zuidema, a professor of tropical…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay