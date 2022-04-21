Carnivore sightings highlight richness of Nepal’s Trans-Himalayan region

KATHMANDU — Scientists in Nepal have recorded three carnivore species outside the country’s protected area network for the first time, highlighting the potential for more discoveries in the little-explored Trans-Himalayan region. The steppe polecat (Mustela eversmanii), Pallas’s cat (Otocolobus manul) and the Eurasian lynx (Lynx lynx) were documented between July and September 2021 in Limi Valley, Humla district, close to the border with China, Nepal’s Department of National Parks and Wildlife Conservation and the Department of Forests and Soil Conservation said in a joint statement. Research into the flora and fauna of Nepal’s Trans-Himalayan region, home to iconic species such as snow leopards and wild yaks, has been limited compared to the hills and the plains where better-known species such as greater one-horned rhinos and Bengal tigers are found. “The number one reason is that Humla was the last district in Nepal to be connected to the road network,” said Naresh Kusi, who photographed the polecat. “The other reason is that it’s pretty expensive to camp in the wilderness for months and physically demanding as well. That’s why many researchers, even those who have worked in the region for some time are reluctant to continue.” The climate in this part of Nepal is different from the rest of the country as it lies north of the Himalayan range. The world’s highest peaks cast what’s known as a rain shadow over the region, meaning it misses out on the monsoon rains that drench the rest of the country between July and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

