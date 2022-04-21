In Burundi, one-time combatants who razed forests now raise seedlings

In 1993, the democratically elected president of Burundi, Melchior Ndadaye was assassinated in a coup. At the time, the country’s democratic institutions were still only three months old. The incident set off long-simmering ethnic tensions, leading to what would become a decade-long civil war. “We ate whatever we found on our path. We knocked down trees here and there for cooking. The forest hid us and fed us during the civil war,” said Ndayuwundi Joseph, a war veteran and now a member of a local reforestation committee in central Burundi. During the war, much of the country’s forests were destroyed. Today, only about 6.6% of the original forests remain, according to the Burundian Office for Environmental Protection (OBPE). ‘When two elephants fight, it is the trees that perish’ A Burundi saying goes “when two elephants fight, it is the trees that perish.” This adage highlights the war that Burundi has experienced, when the forests perished amid the conflict. Today, communities are working on reforestation alongside the Burundian military and police in an act that’s more than just symbolic. They represent large communities that use a lot of wood for cooking. Many former warring factions today have joined together, integrating veterans to make up security and defense groups. “What I saw in the ’90s was terrible,” said Barampama Laurent. “Soldiers burned the forests searching for the rebels. The rebels in turn used the forest to hide. The forest was their home and their source of food … All of this was…This article was originally published on Mongabay

