Indigenous knowledge and science team up to triple a caribou herd

Caribou are proudly displayed on Canada’s 25-cent coin, but in the wild, their populations are on the verge of annihilation. Carmen Richter from the Saulteau First Nations is working to change that. She’s part of an Indigenous-led conservation program whose interventions have led one caribou herd in western Canada to triple its population in less than a decade, according to a new study. Starting in 2013, two First Nations communities in central British Columbia partnered with scientists and government officials to tackle the decline of the caribou (Rangifer tarandus), known outside North America as reindeer. Environmentalists say the mix of traditional knowledge from Indigenous elders, hands-on community engagement, and Western science offer a model for improved conservation. “Indigenous values are the captain that steers the boat, but … both systems are being used to benefit caribou,” Richter, who has been a driving force on the project for years, told Mongabay. “Western science has been heavily utilized, but it’s been led by Indigenous goals and ways of knowing.” Combining Western scientific methods to track and tag caribou, as seen here, with traditional Indigenous knowledge, the project to protect the Klinse-Za mountain caribou herd in British Columbia has helped its population increase from 38 in 2013 to at least 113 in 2022. Image courtesy of Wildlife Infometrics. That collaboration is paying off. The size of the Klinse-Za mountain caribou herd rose from 38 animals in 2013 to 113 this year, said the study published in March in the journal Ecological Applications. “We had a feeling…This article was originally published on Mongabay

