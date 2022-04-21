The world’s dams: Doing major harm but a manageable problem?

Stephen Midzi, the biodiversity conservation manager of South Africa’s iconic Kruger National Park, wants you to know that he’s not an “anti-dam person.” “Don’t get me wrong,” he says, adding “but, I also think it is a good thing to allow rivers to be what rivers should be.” Midzi is an advocate for free-flowing streams that offer unfettered connectivity for aquatic and terrestrial biodiversity. But from as early as 1911, Kruger, one of the largest protected areas in Africa, has not been managed that way. Over the decades, park supervisors tinkered with the preserve’s streams and aquifers, trying to improve on what nature had always done and cater to the park’s animals with a copious, assured water supply. Over time, 97 concrete dams, weirs and earthen dams were constructed and borehole-fed catchments drilled. But this closely spaced and evenly spread water supply didn’t bring about an African Eden. Instead, it caused severe overgrazing, veld degradation and erosion. Catchment basins and stagnant waters behind dams silted up and accumulated hippo dung, nurturing cyanobacteria and poisoning the animals that drank the water. Species that prefer habitat close to water, such as zebra and wildebeest, flourished. Those that prefer drier areas, away from water where there are fewer predators, less competition and trampling — animals like sable and roan antelope — floundered. Species that prefer habitat close to water, such as zebra and wildebeest, benefited from the ample supply of water provided by dams and other constructed water sources in Kruger National Park.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

