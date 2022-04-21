Warming could nip Southeast Asian forests’ mass flowering in the bud, study finds

When you look at a tropical rainforest, the landscape is usually dominated by shades of green and brown. But every now and then, the trees erupt into flower all at once, festooning the forest canopy with garlands of red, pink and white. Theories abound over which environmental cues trigger the trees to begin their reproductive cycles simultaneously. Drought and low temperatures appear to be key factors in Southeast Asia, where synchronous flowering, or masting, events take place at sporadic intervals that are often years apart. However, very little is known about how climate change will impact such spectacular displays. Now, a team of scientists using models to predict the flowering of 95 tree species has forecast that even a low-emissions climate scenario could dramatically impact synchronous flowering in an ecologically and economically important tree family. The models, based on several decades of flowering observations in Peninsular Malaysia, showed that a rise of just 1.2° Celsius (2.2° Fahrenheit) in average global temperatures by the year 2100 could halve the flowering probability of 57% of Dipterocarp tree species in Southeast Asia, according to the team’s findings, published April 21 in Nature Communications Biology. An emergent Dipterocarp tree in Sumatra, Indonesia. Dipterocarps are among the largest trees in lowland tropical rainforests in Southeast Asia. Photo by Rhett A. Butler / Mongabay Dipterocarp trees, named for their two-winged seeds, are among the largest emergent trees in lowland tropical rainforests, and as such, are key components of healthy ecosystems. Several members of the Dipterocarp family…This article was originally published on Mongabay

