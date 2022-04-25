Analysis: Myanmar’s gemstone riches bring poverty and environmental destruction

On Feb. 28, a landslide of earth and waste from mines in Myanmar’s Hpakant township engulfed dozens of miners and scavengers looking for jade in this remote, mountainous region. Official sources claim just two deaths resulted from the landslide, but residents and aid workers said at least 23 people were killed and 80 missing. The fatal landslide earlier this year is just the latest in a series of deadly disasters in Hpakant, where no mining has occurred legally since 2020: at least three people were killed in a December 2021 landslide, while a 2020 landslide claimed 162 lives and another in 2015 killed 113. Myanmar produces a wide range of high-quality gems and precious stones: jade, ruby, sapphire, spinel, diamond, tourmaline, peridot, topaz, garnet, moonstone, lapis lazuli, chrysoberyl, amber and quartz. Yet, despite the production of numerous gems, mismanagement and corruption in the industry ensure that the country remains economically underdeveloped and suffers from social and environmental deterioration. Jade and gemstone market in Mandalay. Image by John Sai Luu. Risky business Most of the country’s gemstone-mining sites are located in conflict areas such as Kachin state’s Hpakant area and Khamti township in the Sagaing region, where ethnic minority groups are waging armed struggles against the Myanmar government. Jade from Myanmar, famous in the global market and especially prized by Chinese consumers, is primarily produced in Hpakant, a mountainous township in the northernmost part of Myanmar. According to a local charity organization in Hpakant, more than 500 people have been killed…This article was originally published on Mongabay

