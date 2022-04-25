Brazil bill seeks to redraw Amazon borders in favor of agribusiness

How do you justify tearing down the world’s greatest rainforest for agribusiness? Pretend it’s not a rainforest. That appears to be the thinking behind a bill introduced into Brazil’s lower house of Congress in February that proposes removing the state of Mato Grosso from the country’s formally recognized Amazonian region — despite the fact that the Amazon makes up half of the state’s total area. Mato Grosso is already Brazil’s breadbasket, and removing it from the group of nine states that make up what’s known as the Legal Amazon would allow for even greater deforestation to make way for farmland: at least 10 million hectares (25 million acres) — an area the size of South Korea — according to an estimate by the Forest Code Observatory, a collective of 36 civil society groups monitoring Brazil’s forest management over the past decade. The bill, PL 337/2022, was introduced by Congress member Juarez Costa, from Mato Grosso, and is now before the lower house’s environmental commission. “The approval of this bill would cause a great environmental impact in the state, which is already facing a water crisis,” Roberta del Giudice, an environmental lawyer and executive secretary of the Forest Code Observatory, told Mongabay by phone. The Pantanal wetlands south of the Amazon would also be affected, she said, as the biome depends on the precipitation generated by the rainforest to feed its rivers and swamps. The Legal Amazon, conceived in 1953 to coordinate the economic development of the region, covers the nine…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay