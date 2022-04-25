Brazil’s Mato Grosso do Sul mobilizes to reduce wildlife massacre on its roads

The figures vary and come from different sources, including the government, but they all point to the wildlife massacre taking place on the roads of Brazil’s Mato Grosso do Sul state. Each year, thousands of animals die after being run over on a road network of just over 3,000 kilometers (1,800 miles), with few structures in place to provide for safer crossings. But nongovernmental organizations are taking action and managing to get public authorities to mobilize, even if opportunistically, in an attempt to change the situation. The most detailed survey on wildlife killed on the state’s roads was conducted by the Wildlife Conservation Institute, known by its Portuguese acronym as ICAS. The survey monitored several stretches of roads and highways several times, covering a combined 85,000 km (53,000 mi) between 2017 and 2020 for the Bandeiras e Rodovias (“Anteaters and Highways”) project. It recorded 12,400 animals killed. Of these, 761 were giant anteaters (Myrmecophaga tridactyla), the project’s focal species. “We used to cover 1,300 kilometers [8,000 miles] every 15 days. In total, we monitored around 15% of Mato Grosso do Sul’s paved roads,” says ICAS president and zoologist Arnaud Desbiez. While the total number may seem high, the real death toll is even higher. That’s because most carcasses disappear from the roads without being accounted for by monitoring campaigns, Desbiez says. In the case of giant anteaters, for every carcass the surveyors found, three more had either been disposed of, dragged away by scavengers, or otherwise gone missing from the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay