Coal miner Bayan sues Indonesian investment chief over loss of land

JAKARTA — Indonesian coal mining company Bayan Resources has challenged the government’s decision to revoke its permits and effectively shrink its concession area. The legal challenge is the latest in an ongoing battle over mining concessions in Indonesian Borneo between Bayan and another mining company, PT Senyiur Sukses Pratama (SSP). On April 8, five Bayan subsidiaries filed a lawsuit at the state administrative court in Jakarta against the head of the national investment agency, Bahlil Lahadalia, for revoking their mining permits. The announcement was made in a filing to the stock exchange regulator; Bayan is listed on the Jakarta bourse’s main board. “Right now, there is no impact on the company’s finances, but BYAN’s five subsidiaries are unable/obstructed from continuing their operations,” the company wrote in the filing in Indonesian. On Jan. 14 and Feb. 2 this year, Indonesia’s national investment agency, known as the BKPM, issued letters revoking permits held by the five Bayan subsidiaries. The move was part of a mass permit revocation announced by President Joko Widodo on Jan. 6 on the grounds that the affected companies had failed to exploit their licensed concessions to the utmost. The mass permit revocation prompted up to 50 mining companies to lodge complaints against the government. Ridwan Djamaluddin, director-general of minerals and coal at the mining ministry, said the BKPM had revoked 387 mining permits, including 137 for coal miners, as of March 5. He said the BKPM had started to process the complaints. “And we have accepted parties that…This article was originally published on Mongabay

