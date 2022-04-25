Funding, titling project for Indigenous-led organizations launched

The revelation that Indigenous people and local communities (IPLCs) receive well below 1% of climate finance, despite reports stressing their role in biodiversity conservation and climate mitigation, is giving rise to multiple funding initiatives seeking to fill this gap. The latest among them is the Community Land Rights and Conservation Finance Initiative (CLARIFI). CLARIFI is a funding mechanism formed by Rights and Resources Initiative (RRI) and Campaign for Nature (C4N) which aims to channel funds directly to IPLC-led initiatives. According to the organizations, CLARIFI will mobilize public and private funds to secure community land tenure, conserve forests and biodiversity, safeguard traditional livelihoods, and achieve gender rights. RRI estimates that 33% of the Earth’s tropical forest carbon is at risk without recognizing community rights to their land. One of the important takeaways from the study is that we can safely declare that protecting humid tropical forests helps to cool the climate. Image by Lingchor via Unsplash. “Securing these rights will avoid 1.1 to 7.4 GtCo2e [gigatons of carbon dioxide equivalent] of emissions,” said the two global coalitions in a statement. Forests are estimated to contribute to 37% of climate mitigation goals governments have committed to in the 2015 Paris Agreement. “For too long Indigenous peoples and local communities have received shockingly little climate funding to advance their sustainable conservation practices, traditional livelihoods, and management of endangered landscapes,” says Stanley Kimaren Ole Riamit, founder of Kenya’s Indigenous Livelihoods Enhancement Partners. The funding mechanism was launched in January and is currently in its…This article was originally published on Mongabay

