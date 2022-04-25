Iwan Dento, ‘hero’ of South Sulawesi’s karst mountains

MAROS, Indonesia — Forty-two kilometers, or about 26 miles, north of the bustling port city of Makassar in Indonesia’s South Sulawesi province, undulating karst formations dominate the landscape. Covering an area of about 43,000 hectares (106,300 acres), the mountains sprawl across two administrative districts, Maros and the Pangkajene Islands (Pangkep), forming the second-largest karst area in the world. Hidden in the limestone are hundreds of caves, many of which contain evidence of prehistoric civilization dating back more than 40,000 years. Several species endemic to Sulawesi, such as the crested black macaque (of “monkey selfie” fame), have also been found in the region. In Salenrang village lies Rammang-rammang, a cluster of karst formations with an inspiring story: once mined for marble and limestone, the area is now protected and home to a popular ecotourism initiative. Resident and environmental activist Muhammad Ikhwan, known as Iwan Dento, who led the fight to stop the mining activities and establish ecotourism in their place, was recently recognized as a “hero” of Rammang-rammang in an annual awards ceremony for social impact held by Indonesia’s top national news TV station. Together with other residents of Salenrang, for more than 10 years Iwan struggled to defend his homeland from the threat of extractive industries. Before it became a tourism village, inaugurated by Indonesia’s tourism minister in 2021, the area was being degraded by limestone and marble quarries. A cement mine was also located nearby. Iwan Dento receiving the Kick Andy Heroes award. Image courtesy of Iwan Dento. “The…This article was originally published on Mongabay

