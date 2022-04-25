Lab-grown meat and insects 'good for planet and health'

From BBC
Dining on the likes of lab-grown meat or ground-up insects could lead to big savings in carbon emissions and water, as well as freeing up land for nature.
That’s the finding of a study calculating the environmental benefits of “greener” foods hitting our plates.
Scientists say pressures on the planet could fall by more than 80% with such foods, compared with the typical European diet.
But it’s not yet clear if consumers will want to shift their eating habits.
A host of non-conventional foods are being developed with the aim of providing food rich in protein and other nutrients, while being gentle on the planet by using less water and land.
Scientists in Finland studied the nutritional profile of some of these products and looked at three measures of environmental pressure: the use of water, land and potential carbon emissions.
They say switching meat, dairy and other animal products for alternative foods could reduce these impacts by more than 80%, while providing a more complete range of essential nutrients than a purely vegetarian or vegan diet.
But they also found that relatively low-tech solutions, such as cutting down on meat and eating more vegetables, had a similar impact on the planet.
“With significant reductions in animal-sourced foods and substitutions with novel or future foods and plant-based protein alternatives, you can have significant reductions in environmental impacts in terms of global warming potential, land use and water use,” said Rachel Mazac of the