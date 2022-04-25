SpaceX: Can meat be grown in space?

From BBC
SharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk both want to colonise space. Nasa is also trying to put people on to the dusty surface of Mars.
But if humans do want to set up communities on the moon or planets, what will they eat?
Plenty of experiments have been conducted to see whether plants can flourish in space.
And as of last week, a new test has begun to see if meat cells can grow.
It was a small pilot step for trialling a potential nutrient source, one possibly big leap – at least the experimenters hope – for the future of space travel.
The experiment was dreamt up by Aleph Farms, an Israeli company that specialises in growing meat from cells and is being carried out by the first all-private astronaut team to visit the International Space Station.
Sceptics though say the method is too unstable for astronauts to rely on – and that growing space meat will never be more simple than simply bringing it up from Earth.
Growing meat from cells – particularly at scale – even on Earth isn’t easy. Aleph Farms is one of several companies trying to produce “cultured meat” but it is the first to try to do it in space.
The company doesn’t like to use the term “lab-grown” meat – but in reality this process doesn’t look anything like a traditional farm.
Cells from a cow (though it could be any animal) are fed the things they need to grow,