With ban on palm oil exports, Indonesia reaps condemnation and praise

JAKARTA — Indonesia, the world’s biggest producer of crude palm oil, has ordered a ban on the export of the commodity starting April 28 to address an ongoing shortage of cooking oil in the country. President Joko Widodo announced the ban on April 22, set to run indefinitely, saying he wanted to ensure the country has enough cooking oil amid a general surge in food prices both domestically and abroad. Palm oil, of which Indonesia produces 59% of the global supply, is the dominant vegetable oil used to make cooking oil in Indonesia. Since late last year, however, Indonesia has suffered from acute shortages of cooking oil. When supplies are available, prices have often been multiples of what the product would usually retail for. Industry observers attribute the problem to producers shirking their obligation to allocate a portion of their production for the domestic market, in favor of selling it overseas, where prices of crude palm oil are riding on an all-time high. “I will monitor and evaluate the implementation of this policy so availability of cooking oil in the domestic market becomes abundant with affordable prices,” Widodo said in a statement. The decision to force palm oil producers to now sell their product domestically, at lower prices than they could get overseas, has met with a mixed response. Economists have criticized the ban as a misguided policy, noting that similar export bans of other commodities have proved unsuccessful. Bhima Yudhistira Adinegara, director of the Center of Economic and Law Studies…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay