Asia’s troubled trees need better conservation to reach restoration goals: Study

An international team of scientists studying the distribution and threats facing some of South and Southeast Asia's most economically important tree species has confirmed that current environmental protections fail to safeguard tree species and their valuable seed sources. Their findings, published in Conservation Biology, show that roughly three-quarters of the land deemed most important to protect tree diversity lies outside of the region's protected areas. The researchers say the results highlight that more needs to be done to safeguard the region's roughly 19,000 tree species, many of which provide irreplaceable ecosystem services and underpin the livelihoods and diets of hundreds of millions of people. Ambitious global forest restoration targets to address the climate and biodiversity crises add a further level of the urgency to safeguarding tree diversity, according the study authors. "We have big plans that forests and trees will help us to mitigate climate change and they will continue to provide all of the ecosystem services that we need for years to come," Riina Jalonen, co-author of the study and a scientist at the Alliance of Bioversity International and CIAT, told Mongabay. Researchers evaluated the impacts of overexploitation, fire, overgrazing, habitat conversion and climate change on trees in 20 countries in South and Southeast Asia. Oil palm is a major habitat conversion driver in the region. Photo by Rhett A. Butler / Mongabay However, the results indicate that many of the trees that countries are pinning their restoration goals on are in fact under threat.

