In Mexico, a race to save the last wetlands of San Cristóbal de las Casas

*UPDATE: On April 1, 2022, Mexico’s Secretariat of Environment and Natural Resources (SEMARNAT) said it would designate the wetlands of La Kisst and María Eugenia as “critical habitats” for the conservation of wildlife. The program should lead to the management and mitigation of negative impacts on biodiversity. There was a time when the city of San Cristóbal de las Casas, in southern Mexico, was the site of by vast mountain wetlands. In the past 50 years, however, it’s lost almost all of them. The last two areas are on the Ramsar list of wetlands of international importance, and sit within protected areas in the state of Chiapas. But that hasn’t been enough to guarantee their conservation. The mountain wetlands are at risk of becoming just another afterthought in a story about urbanization. The ecosystems have been eliminated and degraded by land invasions, irregular settlements and, most notably, the inaction of officials at all levels. The latter have ignored the number of at-risk species that rely on the wetlands as well as the important role the watershed plays in the survival of San Cristóbal de las Casas. The La Kisst and María Eugenia wetlands replenish and filter springs that supply around 70% of the city’s water. The wetlands are easy to miss. Most are between 3 and 5 meters (9 and 16 feet) deep and 2,000 meters (6,600 feet) above sea level. Their ecosystems regulate climatic conditions and control flooding. They’re also the only wetlands in the world where, to date,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

