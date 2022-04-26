Unseen crisis: Threatened gut microbiome also offers hope for world

Scientists, policymakers and the public are becoming increasingly aware that biodiversity loss, climate change, deforestation and pollution are causing profound disruptions to Earth’s ecosystems. But every animal and plant that makes up these ecosystems could also be considered a diverse ecosystem in their own right, with each providing a home to a little-explored, invisible community of microbes — living both on, and inside every individual — known as the microbiome. Today, as microbiome research extends beyond biomedical applications into conservation and ecology, scientists are finding unseen wonders, but also something disturbing: This microscopic world is gravely threatened by human activities. Scientists are beginning to map a micro-biodiversity crisis unfolding in the guts of humans and animals that only biodiversity-enhancing solutions can solve. They’re also finding that these microorganisms are having an outsized influence on us as well, and that macro and micro worlds depend on each other for health. A microbial community on the human tongue. Each color represents a different type of microbe. The white material in the core represents the remnants of human tongue cells about which the microbes grow. Microbes found in the environment can enter the human body via the mouth and nasal passages as we eat and breathe. Those microbes then may take up residence in the gut microbiome, altering and adding to its diversity. Image courtesy of Steven Wilbert, Gary Borisy, Forsyth Institute; Jessica Mark Welch, Marine Biological Laboratory. The invisible ecosystem inside you The term microbiome refers to the diverse community of bacteria,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

