Contorted energy politics of the Ukraine crisis (commentary)

However horrific, the Ukraine crisis has the potential to finally nudge the world towards a long overdue clean energy future. As one of the world's top three suppliers of fossil fuels, Russia has contributed to the climate emergency, and the Kremlin has taken advantage of dirty profits to fund its war on Kyiv. To its credit, the Biden administration has banned Russian energy imports, and analysts believe the Ukraine crisis has the potential to "fast-track" renewable energy, while leading to a "tectonic shift" addressing climate change. Unfortunately, however, the Biden administration seems to have calculated that pursuing short-term political gains must take priority. Moves to cut off Russian oil and gas have led to an increase in prices, and this has prompted the White House to tap reserves. Moreover, to the dismay of environmentalists, the Biden administration has called for oil and gas production to be ramped up. Somewhat jarringly, the same president who previously campaigned on reining in global warming has now decided to sacrifice climate goals in the name of keeping gas prices low, a reflection no doubt of impending congressional elections. As the Biden administration retreats from a robust discussion of climate change — emphasizing instead the notion of "energy security" — and approves new oil and gas permits on federal land, fossil fuel executives have seized the moment by pushing through new infrastructure projects. Residential building in Kyiv after shelling on March 14, 2022 during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo credit: State Emergency Service of…

