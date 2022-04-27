Podcast: Community empowerment and forest conservation grow from the galip nut in Papua New Guinea

The seventh and final episode of the Mongabay Explores podcast series about New Guinea examines the growing galip nut industry and the many social, economic and environmental benefits this agricultural product has for Papua New Guinea: Listen here: Globally, the edible nut industry will be worth an estimated $2 billion by 2025. In Papua New Guinea, the nut of choice is the galip nut (Canarium indicum), which looks like an almond and is easily stored and transported. That means the potential for tapping into the increasing global demand for nut-based products is huge for the island nation, where the galip nut is already making a difference in improving the quality of life for more than 1,000 smallholder farms. Tinganagalip Women Cooperative Group Chairwoman Caroline Misiel holds a handful of canarium. ACIAR has been supporting research into the development of a canarium industry in Papua New Guinea. The group has been planting new canarium trees as well as exploring new value-added canarium products they can make such as canarium cakes and scones. Image by Conor Ashleigh. Mongabay speaks with Dorothy Devine Luana, an entrepreneur from the province of East New Britain, whose company grows galip nuts using agroforestry, a farming technique rooted in traditional knowledge that grows multiple cash crops alongside woody perennials. By producing and processing galip nuts and galip nut products, her company, DMS Organics, is bringing alternative and additional income streams to her smallholder farm and to her community. Luana’s success with her company is one example of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

