Rural areas held back by housing and infrastructure woes, report warns

From BBC
The rural economy is being held back by a lack of affordable housing, supermarket price-wars, poor public transport and broadband connections, according to a new report.
The cross-party group of MPs and peers found the rural economy was 18% less productive than the national average. If this gap was reduced it could add £43bn to the UK economy.
The government said it welcomed the report, and that it was providing £2.6bn to rural areas.
The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on the Rural Powerhouse heard evidence from over 50 rural organisations including charities, campaign groups, academics, and business leaders.
Calling it “one of the most comprehensive inquiries into the productivity of the rural economy” the co-chairman of the APPG, Lord Cameron of Dillington, said, “It is vital that government understands that rural Britain is not a museum, but instead is an important part of the national economy that deserves the chance to succeed.”
The parliamentary group heard evidence that there were “systemic failings” in the government’s rural policy development and there needed to be a more “targeted, cross-departmental, ministerial-led approach.”
Mark Tufnell, president of the Country Land and Business Association, said: “The country can no longer afford to ignore the potential of the rural economy and the prospects of the millions of people who live within it. Rural businesses are ready to expand, creating good jobs and opportunities for people from all walks of life – but a lack of interest from government is holding them back.”
The wide-ranging report highlighted many factors including the planning system, saying it was “failing those living and