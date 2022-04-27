Study finds high prevalence of gut parasites in Nepal’s rhinos

KATHMANDU — Decades ago, rhinos in Nepal’s Chitwan National Park were so rare that tourists who ventured on safaris in hopes of a sighting often returned disappointed. Since then, the park’s population of greater one-horned rhinos (Rhinoceros unicornis) has boomed, from around 100 in the 1970s to 694 in the 2021 census. The animals are now so widespread that they can even be spotted in the buffer zones outside the park, in fields also frequented by livestock such as cows and buffalos. While the growing number and range of the rhinos have been hailed as a conservation success, they’ve also had an unintended consequence: the increased interactions between rhinos and domestic livestock may be aiding the spread of harmful gastrointestinal parasites, a recent study suggests. A woman goes about with her daily chores in Amaltari, in the buffer zone of Chitwan National Park. Image by Abhaya Raj Joshi for Mongabay. The study, published in the journal Annals of Parasitology, shows a high prevalence of parasite eggs and larvae, including roundworms and tapeworms, in the Chitwan rhinos. “We found the prevalence of 13 different genera of parasites belonging to four different classes,” lead author Prashamsa Paudel, from Tribhuvan University in Kathmandu, told Mongabay. “We hadn’t expected to find so many types of parasites in rhinos in Chitwan.” Nepali authorities, lauded for winning the fight against poachers and increasing the country’s rhino population to unprecedented numbers, have been worried that threats to the species persist as the animals continue to die in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay