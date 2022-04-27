Teaching climate issues through gameplay gains a following in Brazil

Agriculture, fossil fuels, deforestation, rising temperatures, greenhouse gas emissions, forest fires, floods, droughts. These are just some of the factors and consequences involved in the complex cause-and-effect dynamics of the climate crisis, according to reports from the U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). Due to the complexity of the topic, numerous doubts have emerged: What is the order of the factors and how many others are there? How is it possible to solve the problem? Why the urgency? These are some of the questions that the Climate Fresk workshop has sought to answer. Using a game with 42 cards, each representing a factor for climate change, workshop participants are led to discover the real relationship between causes and consequences. This teaching model, and the organization behind it, originally called La Fresque du Climat (climate fresco, or mural, in French), were created in 2018 by Cédric Ringenbach, a French professor who tested the game with his students, based on the IPCC’s findings. In just three years, the game has been translated into some 30 languages, and now the workshop is being replicated by volunteers in more than 50 countries, including Brazil, where it’s known as the Climate Mural. The goal is to gradually bring that scientific knowledge to more people and show that everyone plays a role in both causing and solving the climate crisis, says Lucas Romao, an environmental engineer and one of the leaders of the Climate Mural in Brazil. Educating the individual and collective minds The workshop…This article was originally published on Mongabay

