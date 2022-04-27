Want to control crow populations? Then manage your garbage and their roosting sites For Sri Lanka’s crows, following the trash is all part of the hustle

COLOMBO — Crows have long had a reputation as a nuisance and a pest, even though it’s widely recognized that they’re among the most intelligent of birds. In Sri Lanka, that reputation goes back some 2,000 years, to the Jataka morality tales from Buddhist tradition. One of the tales tells of a “greedy crow” that spies a half-covered plate of fish in a nobleman’s kitchen and tries to steal it, only to be caught, plucked and thrown out. The moral being, of course, that greed is bad. But if the modern-day crows of Sri Lanka are any indication, it would be safe to assume that the Jataka crow ended up just fine, ever hustling and thriving — the perfect avatar for the International Crow and Raven Appreciation Day that falls on April 27. Sri Lanka is home to two crow species: the large-billed crow (Corvus macrorhynchos) and the house crow (Corvus splendens), also known as the Indian crow, a common bird found throughout much of South Asia. (The house crows found in Malaysia’s Penang state are thought to come from a population of 56 birds brought over from Sri Lanka in the 1890s for caterpillar control.) While the large-billed crow abounds in rural settings in Sri Lanka, the house crow occurs mostly in cities. One thing they have in common, though, is that both thrive on trash, flocking to the many open dumpsites around the island. Another thing: both are among just seven bird species that aren’t protected under Sri Lankan…This article was originally published on Mongabay

