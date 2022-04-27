Where satellites come up short, drones can fill in a picture of our oceans

How do you keep an eye on the expansive ocean? You could hop on a boat and get really close to the water. You could do it from tens of thousands of kilometers away using satellites that orbit our planet each day. Or you could use a new tool: aerial drones. In fact, drones, which fly at much lower heights than satellites but higher than sea-based surveys, offer perspectives that can fill in key observational blind spots in the ocean, according to a new review published in Frontiers in Ecology and the Environment. “From a ship, you’re just moving along and taking one sample after another. So they’re kind of point samples,” said Patrick Gray, the study’s lead author and a Ph.D. student at the Duke University Marine Lab in North Carolina, U.S. Satellites give a different view, but also limited. For example, the smallest thing a satellite can “see,” also called its resolution (or pixel size), ranges from a few hundred meters to a kilometer, according to Gray. By contrast, drones can have a resolution that’s as small as few centimeters wide. Drones are already being used to the study the ocean in a variety of ways. Their onboard cameras are being employed to map coastlines. They’re also being used to track whales and dolphins, and to better understand the behavior of seabirds. But there’s one growing use of aerial drones that Gray and his colleagues are particularly interested in: remote sensing. Like satellites, researchers can equip drones with…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay