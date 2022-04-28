Better deep-bore wells aim to stop Indonesia’s groundwater waste

PASURUAN, Indonesia — Farming and other water-based industries thrive in Pasuruan, a fertile rice-growing district in Indonesia’s East Java province that’s home to active volcanoes and rich aquifers. Thanks to a proliferation of unregulated wells, however, Pasuruan risks losing that bounty. The problem, experts say, is the wasteful discharge of millions of liters of water from hundreds of artesian wells, often reaching dozens of meters below the surface, that aren’t equipped with valves for controlling the discharge, leading to excessive waste. “This is a serious problem with water management in Pasuruan,” said Ni’matul Khasanah, a soil scientist and ecological modeler with World Agroforestry (known by the acronym ICRAF), which has an office in Bogor, Indonesia. “Water keeps coming out — it gets wasted into the sea and goes unused.” An artesian well is a type of well in which natural pressure, rather than a pump, brings the water to the surface. Deep-bore wells serve as critical infrastructure across the Indonesian archipelago. They helped combat major wildfires on the islands of Sumatra and Borneo in early 2014 and late 2015. According to the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Indonesia had 3,404 state-funded deep-bore wells as of 2020, when the government’s deep-bore well program was taken over by the Ministry of Public Works and Housing. The wells in Pasuruan, used for irrigating farmland, were often built by farmers, sometimes with funding from village administrations, according to Lisa Tanika, an ICRAF water management specialist. In 2019, ICRAF counted 600 artesian wells in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

