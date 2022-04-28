Climate change: Don't let doom win, project tells worriers

From BBC
A new project has been launched to address rising climate anxiety in students at the University of East Anglia.
At the opening in Norwich, students told BBC News they felt hopelessness, anger and despair about climate change.
They worry how they will live in a world with an unpredictable climate and the destruction of nature.
On Thursday a new survey found that 45% of UK students worry about climate change once a week or more.
Literature student Meg Watts, 22, said that she had experienced depression after being overwhelmed by the scale of problems facing the planet. And she sought therapy after developing disordered eating when trying to cut out food packaged with plastic.
The new programme was developed with mental health charity Norfolk and Waveney Mind, who realised young people were coming for counselling about their fears about climate change.
Common worries were about food security and whether or not to have children, explained Ruth Taylor from Mind. “Young people are trying to get ready for what is coming,” she suggests.
The project aims to address taboos around climate anxiety and give students the skills to manage their feelings. The organisers say it’s one of the first university projects in the UK to address the issue.
It includes a series of so-called climate cafes – an informal group session where people discuss their feelings – and an eight-week course that teaches students how to turn feelings of despair and anger into “hopeful action”.