Climate change: Record tree losses in 2021 in northern regions

From BBC
Tree cover losses in northern regions of the world were the highest on record in 2021, according to new analysis from Global Forest Watch.
Figures for these boreal forests were up 30% on 2020, with wildfires causing massive losses in Russia.
Elsewhere, around ten football pitches per minute of tropical primary forest were lost across the year.
Brazil, once again, led the way with a significant uptick in tree loss associated with agricultural expansion.
This new data records the losses of tree cover in 2021, and is not the overall net picture when new plantings are taken into account.
Much of the focus for researchers is on the world’s tropical regions because this is where more than 96% of deforestation takes place.
When it comes to tropical primary forests, Brazil and the Democratic Republic of Congo top the table as they have for many years now.
But one of the big concerns in the new figures is the loss of boreal forests which are found in northern parts of Russia, Canada and Alaska.
While the cutting or burning of trees in these regions rarely results in permanent deforestation, the number of trees destroyed in 2021 was up 30% on 2020, to the highest level yet recorded,
Climate change is seen as a key driver of tree loss in these areas, with hotter drier conditions leading to