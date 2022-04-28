Cradle of transformation: The Mediterranean and climate change

The Mediterranean is a cradle — of civilization, of agriculture, of history. But the region, stretching across southern and southeastern Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa, is also a crucible. Here, different cultures and religions, along with extravagant wealth and material poverty, have intertwined and often collided over the centuries. Today, despite millennia of resilience in the face of threats and tragedy, the region’s future seems uncertain as it faces a torrent of environmental change matched in few other places on the globe. At the forefront of seismic shifts in the region is a seriously warming climate enmeshed with and aggravated by a throng of destabilizing historical, socioeconomic and political trends. Across the region, a vibrant diversity of cultures, landscapes and livelihoods make acknowledging, addressing and adapting to these ongoing and escalating challenges a tangled task. “Whenever you look at climate change at regional scale, it is not easy … to frame it as a simple picture,” Piero Lionello, a climatologist and professor at the University of Salento in Italy, told Mongabay. In the Mediterranean, that picture is daunting. In a February 2022 report, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) announced that temperatures in the Mediterranean are rising about 20% faster than the global average. Regional averages are already 1.5° Celsius (2.7° Fahrenheit) higher than preindustrial levels. Globally, the rise has been slower, to about 1.1-1.3°C (2-2.3°F). Even if humans were to turn off the greenhouse gas tap and scotch emissions soon, the Mediterranean will likely be 2-4°C…This article was originally published on Mongabay

