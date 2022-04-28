Illegal miners bring sexual violence and disease to Indigenous reserve in Brazil

Illegal miners operating insider the Yanomami Indigenous Territory in the Brazilian Amazon are coercing Indigenous girls as young as 11 into sex work, as well as inflicting violence and disease on the wider population, a recent investigation says. “Many miners are enticing teenage girls and women in the Yanomami communities. There are 11-, 12- and 13-year-old girls being bribed to stay in the tent with them. They offer food, clothes and work materials [in exchange for sex],” says the report of the investigation published April 11 by the Hutukara Yanomami Association. The affected communities, all within 10 kilometers (6 miles) of the illegal mining sites inside the Yanomami reserve, are dealing with an epidemic of sexual violence, rape, murder, organized crime, malaria, child malnutrition, and the co-opting of Indigenous youths into mining, the report says. It estimates that some 15,000 of the reserve’s 27,000 inhabitants, from 273 Yanomami communities, have been directly affected by the illegal mining. “The Yanomami Indigenous Territory is going through its hardest times since it was created in 1992,” said the lead investigator for the Indigenous association, who asked not to be identified because of threats received in recent months. The Yanomami land has been targeted by illegal miners for decades, but the activity has only become more violent since 2018, especially for Indigenous youths — both girls and boys. The community’s young people are being lured in exchange for food, alcoholic beverages and firearms, activists say. According to the investigators, while the most heavily impacted…This article was originally published on Mongabay

