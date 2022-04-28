Wildlife don’t recognize borders, nor does climate change. Conservation should keep up

With national borders created for geopolitical rather than ecological reasons, it’s unsurprising that the ranges of more than half of all terrestrial mammals, birds and amphibians cross at least one border. Take, for example, the critically endangered Cao-Vit gibbon (Nomascus nasutus). Also known as the eastern black-crested gibbon, the species was thought to be extinct until 2002, when a research team found a single, small population hidden in a 2,500-hectare (6,200-acre) patch of limestone forest straddling the Vietnam-China border. For species like this, whose range is close to or straddles international borders, what happens when climate change shrinks and shifts its suitable habitat while the human-made borders stay in place? A recent special edition of the journal Frontiers of Biogeography seeks to address this question by bringing together six studies of species and ecosystems along the China-Vietnam border. Ultimately, the studies highlight the importance of transboundary cooperation as the climate changes. “Species protection is a global issue and due to climate change, habitats and distribution areas of species across different biomes will shrink or shift,” said Thomas Zeigler, coordinator for biodiversity and nature conservation projects in Vietnam and Laos for Cologne Zoo and a contributing author of one of the studies. “These are the two most important reasons why enhanced conservation cooperation across borders is required.” Transboundary areas can pose significant challenges, as well as occasionally opportunities, for conservation. Perhaps the most obvious issue is from the 47,000 kilometers (29,200 miles) of physical barriers so far erected along terrestrial national borders —…This article was originally published on Mongabay

