Conservation costs are rarely reported, making it difficult to prioritize funding

Conservation has a price tag, but the costs are rarely reported. This lack of transparency makes it difficult for people to decide on the most cost-effective methods to conserve wildlife and ecosystems, experts say. In a newly published study in the journal BioScience, researchers from the University of Cambridge’s Conservation Science Group looked into 1,987 peer-reviewed studies about wildlife conservation action. Only 13.3% of these studies reported any costs, while 8.8% reported total costs. “Wildlife conservation across the world is severely limited by funding, and the lack of information on the cost-effectiveness of different interventions makes it very difficult to prioritize where this money is spent,” said study co-author Silviu Petrovan. The researchers found that costs were more often reported when projects involved agriculture, perhaps because this is an income-driven activity. Planting wildflower strips or hedges for wildlife is an easy cost to calculate. Conservation costs were also reported for projects in Africa more often than for any other region of the world. Yet even when costs are reported, a lack of consistency in the reporting makes it difficult to compare costs among projects. Thomas White, lead author of the paper, said there are easy steps to fix this problem, such as “creating a culture” of cost reporting and standardizing a format. The research group says it’s developing a framework to make it easier to report conservation costs in a consistent way. “It’s frustrating because the people who implemented conservation projects probably do know how much they cost, it’s just…This article was originally published on Mongabay

