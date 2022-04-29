Court setback doesn’t sway Indonesian villagers fighting a mining firm

JAKARTA — A court in Jakarta has rejected a lawsuit by a remote island community against a gold-mining operation that overlaps onto their villages, in a ruling deemed “problematic” by anti-mining activists. In its April 20 ruling, the Jakarta State Administrative Court said it had no jurisdiction to decide the case, which it characterized as a civil matter rather than a state administrative one. Yet in the months since the lawsuit was filed in August 2021, the court held several hearings, and the judges even traveled to the Sangihe Islands for what was supposed to be a field visit. “Why did they have to bother with proceeding to the evidence verification stage and field visit if in the end they’re just going to say that they don’t have the authority?” said Muhammad Jamil from the Mining Advocacy Network (Jatam), one of the lawyers for the Sangihe villagers. “The process is very problematic.” By dismissing the lawsuit on a technicality, the judges failed to see the substance of the locals’ plea, Jamil said. He added that if the judges had bothered to look, it was very clear there was a litany of violations in how the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources issued a mining contract to gold miner PT Tambang Mas Sangihe (TMS). Blank map of Sulawesi, including surrounding islands, extending to Sangihe and Talaud islands to the North East. Image courtesy of Bwmodular/Wikimedia Commons. Fears of mining-driven destruction The case centers on planned operations by TMS on Sangihe, the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay