Gardeners urged to let lawns go wild to boost nature

Gardeners are being encouraged to let their lawns grow wild in May as part of a campaign to promote biodiversity.
Conservation charity Plantlife is urging people to leave their lawnmowers in the shed for a month and to let wild flowers grow instead.
It is also asking people to count the flowers that do grow, and record them as part of its No Mow May project.
Leaving the grass uncut will create a habitat that will benefit bees and other insects, the organisation says.
Plantlife says lawns could be biodiversity hotspots if left alone. It says those who participated in its campaign last year reported the growth of more than 250 plant species on their lawns.
Among these were wild strawberry, wild garlic and rarities including adders’-tongue fern. There were also sightings of declining species such as man and green-winged orchids.
One gardener who has been enjoying a more relaxed approach is Tom Jennings, 45, from Buckinghamshire. He says it’s a chance to reconnect with the natural world.
“There’s an obsession with neat gardens,” says Tom. “And a lot of that uses not only obsessive mowing but also chemicals which aren’t compatible with nature.”
After letting his back garden grow out, Tom witnessed an explosion of dandelions – important for pollinators such as bees.
Tom says he’s been stunned at how quickly bugs have returned to his back garden: an encouraging signal given the global decline of insect populations.
