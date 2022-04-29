Why are Florida manatees showing up in Cuba and Mexico?

Throughout the winter and spring of 2007, there were several curious sightings of a manatee and her calf in a power plant intake canal in the Cuban town of Santa Cruz del Norte, approximately 33 miles (54 kilometers) east of Havana. Manatees in Cuba aren’t known to frequent power plant canals. That kind of behavior is more characteristic of those found in Florida, where colder temperatures force the animals to seek out warm industrial waterways. Researchers shared the information with the US Geological Survey’s (USGS) Manatee Individual Photo-identification System, which has spent over 40 years documenting and registering photos of manatees in the country, often through unique body scars caused by passing boats. The system currently has more than 3,000 manatees in its database. This particular manatee had several scars over its left flipper and across its tail, allowing researchers to confirm it was the same manatee spotted in December 1979 in Crystal River, Florida and again in other rivers in 2005 and 2006. At the time of the new sighting, it seemed like an anomaly. Although some Florida manatees have been known to travel hundreds of miles along the coast to places like Massachusetts and Texas, they had never been documented traveling to Cuba and aren’t known to cross large bodies of deep water. “It was not only the first report of a Florida manatee resident in Cuba but, to me, it was also a revelation that the waters of the Gulf of Mexico and Florida Strait might be…This article was originally published on Mongabay

