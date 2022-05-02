In Mexico, a divine bird inspires a community’s sustainable forestry efforts

For the ancient Mayans, the king vulture was an intermediary that crossed the skies, communicating with humans and the gods. Seeing it soar through the air today, with its wingspan of nearly 2 meters (6.5 feet), it’s easy to understand why the Mayans saw it as a special bird. But there’s more to it than its flight that makes the king vulture such a magnificent creature. The razor-sharp power of its deep white eyes work together with its sense of smell to locate prey from high altitudes and long distances. Its head, a palette of reddish tones, has no feathers; this ensures there’s nothing to cling on for the bacteria inside the carrion that it feeds on. Standing 80 centimeters (31 inches) tall and weighing up to 14 kilograms (30 pounds), the king vulture (Sarcoramphus papa) it prevails over other scavenging birds without even having to start a fight. This is one of the many reasons why locals and scientists call it the “king.” The best-conserved population of king vultures is in Calakmul, in the Mexican state of Campeche. Image courtesy of FSC GD. The gray plumage around the bird’s neck forms such a compact circle that the Aztecs called it cozcacuauhtli, or “collared eagle.” Its elegant white feathers with black trim, reminiscent of a bishop’s vestments, led the Swedish naturalist Carl Linnaeus to give it the species name papa, Latin for bishop. Despite the many ways to refer to it, the king vulture today represents something even more important…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay