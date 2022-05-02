Land restoration requires immediate action and Indigenous land rights, says U.N. report

Food systems are responsible for 80% of the world’s deforestation, 70% of freshwater use and contribute to 40% of the planet’s land degradation says a recently published report by the U.N.’s Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD). The report, the Global Land Outlook 2 (GLO2), published on Wednesday, is the most comprehensive study of the extent to which the world’s land is degraded, and what this means for people, the economy, wildlife, and the climate. “Conserving, restoring, and using our land resources sustainably is a global imperative, one that requires action on a crisis footing,” says Ibrahim Thiaw, executive secretary of the UNCCD. “Business as usual is not a viable pathway for our continued survival and prosperity.” Farms surrounded by arid lands in Kangirega Village, Turkana County, on 23rd March 2022. Image courtesy of UN Convention to Combat Desertification. In addition to the report’s call to action is a list of 250 solutions and good practice examples from around the world that illustrate ways to combat environmental degradation, restore land health and improve living conditions. These range from breeding indigenous drought-tolerant crops in Burundi, to restoring forest landscapes with regenerative agriculture and shade-grown coffee in Mozambique. For the first time, the report also recommends scaling up the land rights of Indigenous peoples and local communities (IPLC) to ensure the success of nature restoration projects. The IPLC role in land restoration was highlighted in the Glasgow Declaration of Forests and Land Use at last year’s U.N. climate conference, which pledged $1.7 billion…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay