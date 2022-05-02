Q&A with Whitley Award winner Sonam Tashi Lama

KATHMANDU — Nepali conservationist Sonam Tashi Lama from the Red Panda Network is one of the six global conservation leaders to win this year’s prestigious Whitley Awards, which carries a prize of 40,000 British pounds ($50,000) for each winner from U.K.-based conservation charity the Whitley Fund for Nature (WFN). According to the fund, the award, often referred to as the “Green Oscars,” was conferred on Lama as recognition for his work training citizen scientists to help restore the habitat of the red panda and helping local people generate an income from ecotourism. Categorized as endangered on the IUCN Red List and prohibited by CITES from being traded internationally, the red panda (Ailurus fulgens), native to the eastern Himalayas and southwestern China, faces a host of challenges. These range from habitat loss to illegal trapping and poaching, as well as snaring in traps set for other animals. Over the last 20-odd years, its population has declined by nearly 50%. According to estimates, fewer than 15,000 individuals remain in the wild across the species’ home range. A recent study shows that although cases of illegal trade in red panda pelt is on the rise in Nepal, there’s little evidence of demand for it. Mongabay’s Abhaya Raj Joshi spoke by phone with Lama, currently in London for the award, about his work and what the award means for him and for red panda conservation. The interview was carried out in Nepali and translated into English. Mongabay: Could you please tell us about the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay