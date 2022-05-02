With protections restored, tribal council charts new path for Bears Ears

Ida Yellowman stood at the top of Muley Point, seeing memories in every cardinal direction. To the north were the Baja Mountains and rock-strewn desert where she first learned to hunt with her dad and brothers. The south held views stretching out through the Mexican Hat area on to Arizona, the landscape marred by the uranium mine: as a nurse she couldn’t help but see the faces of the people she took care of, sick from the uranium. Yellowman turned to the others in her group, one holding up a cellphone trying to catch a signal. The voice of U.S. President Joe Biden came through, announcing restored protections for Bears Ears National Monument. The president’s voice was followed by that of Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve as a cabinet secretary in the United States. Singing, prayers and a sense of relief filled the air. “It put my mind at ease that people can hear each other,” says Yellowman, a member of the Navajo Nation and co-founder of the organization Women of Bears Ears. “We all have our own history and legends and stories connected to that place. And we’re all in it together.” Navajo Nation members, from left, Meredith Benally, Mary Benally, Ida Yellowman and Tara Benally speak with reporters shortly after President Joe Biden restored Bears Ears National Monument on Oct. 7, 2021. Image courtesy of Ida Yellowman. Biden restored the Bears Ears National Monument in southeast Utah on Oct. 7, 2021, reversing the actions of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

