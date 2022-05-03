Indigenous group fights cattle onslaught, defends uncontacted relatives in the Gran Chaco

The Amazon gets a lot of attention, but there’s another massive forest in South America: the Gran Chaco. This hot, dry forest stretches across Paraguay, Bolivia, and Argentina, covering 87 million hectares (215 million acres) of land, an area roughly twice the size of California. Many Indigenous people call this arid landscape home, including the Totobiegosode Indigenous community of the Ayoreo ethnic group, one of the only known uncontacted (or more aptly described as voluntarily isolated) groups in South America outside of the Amazon. Guireja, an Ayoreo woman, sits outside her house that she was forced to abandon as a result of logging, Paraguay. Photo by Survival International. A faction of this group emerged from the forest in 2004, saying that bulldozers and land clearing had pushed them into ever-dwindling fragments of forest where they could no longer survive, according to U.K.-based NGO Earthsight. “They left the forest because their capacity to survive was diminishing every day,” Taguide Picanerai, head of a Totobiegosode rights organization, told Earthsight. “The forest, the Eami as the Ayoreo say, was shrinking, and when it’s shrinking it’s harder to find water or food, to find the fruit and animals which Ayoreo eat.” Cataybia is one of the Ayoreo people who emerged from isolation in 2004. Image by Survival International. Now, history is repeating itself. In early 2021, members of the isolated group approached the camp of their contacted relatives at night. “Through signs and songs, they communicated their concerns that they are becoming more and more cramped…This article was originally published on Mongabay

