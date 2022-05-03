Mongabay’s What-To-Watch list for May 2022

In April, Mongabay spoke with Indigenous women in Brazil who have taken the lead via bold, innovative ways to raise awareness about their communities. Three young women from the Munduruku Indigenous group run an audiovisual collective that uses social media to raise awareness about illegal miners and loggers in their territory in the Amazon. In the city of Manaus, Indigenous graffiti artists are painting murals recounting the history of Indigenous people and honoring their culture in the city. In Africa, two videos — of the critically endangered western chimpanzees in Côte d’Ivoire and the elusive caracal in South Africa — show the behaviors of the two animals. Watch how both species’ lives and habits are affected by human activities surrounding them. In India, the welcome development of the renewable energy sector continues to be accompanied by complications to the local communities and biodiversity. After exploring the snags in solar parks in previous videos, Mongabay-India now looked into how wind farms are covering the local predicaments. Mongabay also hosted a webinar for journalists and writers on how to cover reforestation for news outlets. Experts discussed reforestation events and issues, best practices, project transparency, and environmental/human impacts. Add these videos to your watchlist for the month and watch them for free on Mongabay’s YouTube channel. Camera trap footage reveals chimps’ unique way of drinking water during the dry season With the help of camera-trap footage, researchers found that the chimps in Côte d’Ivoire’s Comoé National Park display unique types of behaviors not…This article was originally published on Mongabay

