Partnering with farmers is key to land restoration success (commentary)

Land degradation – the deterioration or loss of the productive capacity of land – is progressing at an alarming rate. Globally, over a fifth of the total land area has already been degraded, causing substantial greenhouse gas emissions and leading to a decline in the productivity of crops, food insecurity, higher food prices – as well as the loss of biodiversity. With the United Nations declaring 2021–2030 the Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, there are several large global initiatives aiming to tackle land degradation – but they run the risk of failing unless they shift their approach. Traditionally, land restoration projects have focused on improving conditions on small areas of land. But the success of future landscape restoration projects depends on a more expansive approach. This requires both a widening of the physical focus – from farms or forests to entire landscapes – and a more inclusive process that involves working with farmers and other local actors. A farmer implementing a silvopasture system in Morelia, Caquetá, Colombia. Image courtesy of Neil Palmer/CIAT. Thinking beyond the farm We need to ensure that practices that improve soil health such as conservation agriculture, agrobiodiversity management and agroforestry not only boost crop production but also positively contribute to several other ‘ecosystem services’ such as fuelwood production, nutrient cycling, carbon sequestration and erosion control. An example of this wide focus can be seen in landscape restoration efforts in Chad and Kenya. Researchers involved in the Restoring Degraded Landscapes (RDL) sub-program, under the CGIAR Research Program on…This article was originally published on Mongabay

