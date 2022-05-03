Rocket Lab: Helicopter catches returning booster over the Pacific

“A tremendous number of factors have to align and many systems have to work together flawlessly, so I am incredibly proud of the stellar efforts of our recovery team and all of our engineers who made this mission and our first catch a success.”

This is what it looked like from the front seats. pic.twitter.com/AwZfuWjwQD

— Peter Beck (@Peter_J_Beck) May 3, 2022 The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter