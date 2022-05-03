Saving the near-extinct estuarine pipefish means protecting estuary health

The critically endangered estuarine pipefish is known from only two estuaries on the eastern coast of South Africa. Syngnathus watermeyeri was declared extinct in 1994, only to be found again two years later. Today, the species is in a precarious position due to human and natural pressures on estuarine habitats. Persistent drought, increasing demand for water for agriculture and domestic use upstream, and pressure on estuaries as a source of food are among the threats to the health of the Bushmans and Kariega estuaries, home to the estuarine pipefish. Alan Whitfield, emeritus chief scientist at the South African Institute for Aquatic Biodiversity, says the pipefish is an environmental canary in the coal mine. “It’s an indicator species of when something is going wrong within an estuary. It gives us a warning signal that we are changing the system in a way that is perhaps unsustainable for other important species.” There are more than 200 species of pipefish within the Syngnathidae family, which includes sea dragons and seahorses. These species are found across the globe and generally have tubular bodies and long snouts for feeding. Many are camouflage experts, making them notoriously difficult to study in the wild. The estuarine pipefish is found only in two estuaries in South Africa. Image courtesy of Louw Claassens. Hanging by a thread The estuarine pipefish is the world’s only critically endangered pipefish species. A trio of recent studies of this cryptic species have shed new light on its prospects — and those of the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

