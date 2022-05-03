Sri Lanka’s environmentalists brace for economic meltdown’s toll on nature

COLOMBO — Stuck in the long lines of vehicles queuing up for what little, and expensive, fuel is available at Sri Lanka’s beleaguered gas stations are the SUVs bearing the sign of the Department of Wildlife Conservation (DWC). It’ll be three or four hours before they get their turn at the pump. If they’re lucky, there will still be some fuel left, but it will be rationed out. More likely than not, they’ll have to return running on fumes. The rangers responsible for these SUVs, whose job it is to patrol Sri Lanka’s national parks, are among the millions of Sri Lankans experiencing the worst economic crisis since the country gained independence in 1948. Fuel is scare, hours-long power cuts are a daily occurrence, and prices of food and other essentials are skyrocketing. For the Department of Wildlife Conservation, one of the many consequences of the crisis is that it now has to scale back patrols because of the uncertainty of when it will be able to fill up its vehicles next. “We are trying not to reduce patrolling within the protected areas, but when the country is having a fuel shortage, we are quite helpless,” said Chandana Sooriyabandara, the head of the DWC. For now, it’s rationing out fuel to its personnel. “We are trying to use our funds to keep things going,” Sooriyabandara said. Much of the DWC’s revenue comes from tourist receipts at the various national parks that it manages. But the fuel shortage means visitor numbers…This article was originally published on Mongabay

