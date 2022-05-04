Community-led coral restoration project is rare hit amid slew of misses in Indonesia

“When I was a kid, it was easy to find and catch fish and to see hatchlings of turtles walking around the beach on my way to school,” says Matla’ah, a resident of Gili Indah village on Gili Trawangan, a sun-kissed island popular with divers between the better-known Indonesian islands of Bali and Lombok. For the current generation of Gili Trawangan children, these experiences are less common, as many of the island’s coastal ecosystems have been severely damaged by natural and human-related disturbances. In August 2018, a 6.9-magnitude earthquake hit northern Lombok, leaving 563 people dead, more than 1,000 injured, and 417,000 people displaced from their homes. Gili Trawangan, just 42 kilometers (26 miles) from the epicenter of the quake, also experienced widespread damage, though not as much destruction as the more built-up and densely populated Lombok mainland. That event was followed less than two years later by the COVID-19 pandemic, which shut down the tourism industry that has always been Gili Trawangan’s main earner. While for many on the island it meant a massive disruption to their livelihood, for others it presented an opportunity to restore their damaged coral reefs. Matla’ah was among 20 local community members from her village who helped establish the Pokdarwis Tramena tourism awareness group and the Pokmaswas Gili Matra community monitoring group. Together, they self-funded a reef restoration project that focuses on building and maintaining small coral reef gardens around Gili Trawangan. The project by the Pokdarwis Tramena and Pokmaswas Gili Mantra groups uses…This article was originally published on Mongabay

