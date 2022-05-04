Indonesia to probe scale of tax-dodging illegal oil palm plantations

JAKARTA — Lawmakers in Indonesia are pressing the government to uncover the true scale of illegal oil palm plantations in the country, following the revelation that the state missed out on more than $3 billion in taxes from these operations last year alone. “The state suffered a tremendous loss,” Dedi Mulyadi, a member of parliament from the Golkar Party, said during a March 28 hearing with the environment minister, Siti Nurbaya Bakar. “[Our] lands are taken over by corporations and they enjoy the benefits, [but] don’t pay taxes. Why are there people in this country who can become rich in a short amount of time, while others are impoverished quickly?” Pressed by Dedi to put a number to how much the state was losing out from illegal plantations, Siti told lawmakers that her ministry had identified 505 illegal plantations inside forest areas that are supposed to be off-limits to plantation activity. Based on their size and output, these plantations should have paid taxes amounting to 44 trillion rupiah ($3.05 billion) in 2021, Siti said — a figure that’s a quarter of Indonesia’s COVID-19 budget last year. But because they’re operating illegally, they never pay taxes, she added. But even this figure is likely to be an underestimate. An audit by local lawmakers in Sumatra’s Riau province, one of the main oil palm-growing regions of Indonesia, found that Riau alone is deprived of at least 107 trillion rupiah ($7.4 billion) in potential revenue every year from the illegal plantations operating there.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

