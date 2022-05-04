Surge in deforestation as Brazil pushes to pave a forgotten Amazon road

A plan being pushed by the government of President Jair Bolsonaro to pave a long-abandoned road in the heart of the Brazilian Amazon has spurred a rash of land grabs by parties betting on a boost in land prices. The BR-319 road, cutting through an 800-kilometer (500-mile) expanse of rainforest, was built in the 1970s to connect Manaus and Porto Velho, the respective capitals of the states of Amazonas and Rondônia. It deteriorated within just a few years, and by 1988 was impassable — effectively lost to the forest. But the Bolsonaro administration’s plan to revive and upgrade it has coincided with a surge in deforestation and forest fires in the region: Deforestation in what’s known as the area of influence of the BR-319 road increased by 41% and forest fires by 9% in 2021 from the previous year. This is despite the fact that the area is home to 69 Indigenous territories and 42 conservation units — all of which are supposed to be protected areas. These figures are far higher than the 28% increase in deforestation and 32% decrease in fires experienced in the Brazilian Amazon as a whole. “In fact, 2021 was the worst year for these indicators since 2010 [along the] BR-319 road,” says Paula Guarido, a public policy researcher at the Institute for Conservation and Sustainable Development of the Amazon (Idesam). Guarido coordinated the latest report by the BR-319 Observatory, a coalition of 11 organizations monitoring the forest around the road. The red-brown blotches in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

