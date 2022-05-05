A new index measures the human impacts on Amazon waters

Over the past 30 years, the Amazon has lost 12% of its surface water — a total of 11,046 square kilometers (4,265 square miles), an area 14 times the size of New York City. That’s according to a study released in September 2021 by the MapBiomas collaborative network. According to the project, “Land use dynamics based on the conversion of forest for cattle farming and agriculture together with dam construction result in reduced water flow.” The Amazon Water Impact Index (AWII), developed by Ambiental Media with funding from the Instituto Serrapilheira, points in the same direction: 20% of the aquatic ecosystems in the Brazilian Amazon have been significantly impacted. These numbers shed light on the real scope of the damage already done to the Amazon’s aquatic ecosystems, and indicate that Brazil’s ongoing freshwater crisis is more serious than it seems. “Environmental water conservation policy is in need of urgent revision,” says biologist Cecília Gontijo Leal, a scientific consultant who worked on the Aquazônia project, another initiative focusing on the issue. Built to contribute to the discussion, the AWII isn’t aimed at being a precise academic tool, but rather a scientific journalism tool based on the available data. Its goal is to offer clear visual information about the regions and basins that are most affected, together with qualified opinions. This makes the index a reference platform for understanding the impacts of human activity on the aquatic ecosystems of the Amazon River Basin, which covers 7 million km2 (2.7 million mi2) over…This article was originally published on Mongabay

