Amid war, Ukrainians are tracking Russia’s crimes against the environment

On Feb. 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a full-scale military invasion of Ukraine. The assault, by what’s widely considered the second-most powerful military in the world, was on six fronts across air, land and sea, spanning 3,000 kilometers (1,900 miles) across the Ukrainian border. The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) says that nearly 2,900 civilians have been killed as of April. 29, but the actual number is likely far higher. More than 5.3 million people have fled the country. These injustices alone are staggering, yet, the crimes committed against the environment have largely gone unaddressed. While environmental damage may seem trivial in the face of death and displacement, a healthy environment will be crucial in safeguarding Ukraine’s socioeconomic recovery after the war. According to the Geneva Convention, “it is prohibited to use methods or means of warfare that are intended to cause or are expected to cause widespread, long-term, and serious damage to the environment.” Car parked on road side in Kyiv, Ukraine. Image by Mikhail Volkov via Pexels. Yet, the environmental impacts of the Russia-Ukraine conflict to date are severe, far-reaching, and likely to affect generations of Ukrainians to come, according to Olena Maslyukivska, an associate professor in the Department of Environmental Studies at the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy. Maslyukivska, who is a refugee herself, says environmental activists have had to record these damages in secret, and that the ongoing war has presented hurdles in collecting and analyzing this data. “We have been advised…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay